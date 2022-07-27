Motorcyclist in Colombia Crashes Through Church Door at Full Speed

According to local press, the motorcyclist had no serious injuries and was able to stand up on his own.

On the night of July 25, a motorcyclist traveling at full speed crashed into the door of a church in Bogotá, Colombia. The vehicle ended up inside the church, about halfway down the main aisle.

The accident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. local time. The motorcyclist crashed into the wooden door of Our Lady of Valvanera Church, located at the end of a T-intersection in the El Restrepo neighborhood on Bogotá’s south side. The crash also shattered the interior glass door.

When firefighters and police officers arrived at the church, they found the motorcycle a few meters from the altar.

Neighbors helped take care of the damage to the church early in the morning, and the entrance is temporarily closed off with paneling until the door is replaced.