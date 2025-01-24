Live Updates From the 2025 March for Life

Don't miss all the great content and moments of the March for Life!

The 52nd annual March for Life is taking place in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 24. Thousands of pro-lifers are coming together in our nation’s capitol to march in defense of the unborn.

Follow along here for live updates on the march. All times are in U.S. Eastern Standard Time:

The 2025 March for Life Begins

January 24, 2025 at 12:07 pm

The crowd counts down the start of the 52nd annual March for Life. March for Life President Jeanne Mancini welcomes those gathered and Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, leads them in prayer.

Archbishop Naumann prays that the pro-lifers in attendance go out in strength to build the culture of life and asks the Lord to bless them with “the fire of your Holy Spirit” so that they “never tire of the crusade for life whose origin is in you.”

After praying, Mancini introduces the new March for Life president, Jennie Bradley Lichter. Lichter — a Catholic mother of three, a lawyer, and a longtime advocate for the sanctity of life — has been active in the pro-life movement since her childhood.

Lichter talks to the crowd and shares her experience of the first time she attended the March for Life 24 years ago as a student at the University of Notre Dame.

She points out that while many think there is no need to march anymore due to the fact that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, “we are so not done, marchers.”

“I will see you all back here next year and every year until every women and every baby is loved and protected,” she adds.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune from South Dakota greets the crowd saying, “I am nothing short of inspired looking out at all of you today.”

He tells the crowd that it is important to continue to make their voices heard and adds, “I am confident that at the end of the day truth will win. Life will win."

House Speaker Mike Johnson takes the stage following Thune and points out the work President Trump has already done for the pro-life movement, including the pardoning of the 23 pro-life activists.

He encourages the crowd to continue to do the work so that "all children will be allowed the incomparable gift of being born."

Governor Ron DeSantis of the state of Florida takes the stage and talks about the work his state has done to protect life.

He says, "Florida is not only the place where woke goes to die, it's the place where babies go to live."

Lila Rose, president of the pro-life advocacy group Live Action, takes the stage and reminds the crowd that "abolishing abortion is the most important human rights cause of our time."

President Donald Trump Announces Video to Be Played at March for Life

January 24, 2025 at 10:46 am

President Donald Trump tells EWTN News Nightly Correspondent Owen Jensen that a “big clip” will be shared during the March for Life, where Vice President JD Vance will also speak to the crowd.

Jensen asks the president how his administration will protect pro-life Americans moving forward. Trump says “We’re all for it” and points out the pardoning of 23 pro-life activists who were imprisoned by the Biden administration for violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and “Conspiracy Against Rights” statute while peacefully engaging in protests at abortion clinics.

Crowds begin to arrive at the March for Life

January 24, 2025 at 10:29 am

Crowds of pro-life are arriving at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the 52nd annual March for Life. Despite the chilly weather, people from across the United States are gearing up to march for the protection of life.

Parishes, youth groups, and students from universities are arriving to make their voices heard.

Young people gather in defense of the unborn at Life Fest

January 23, 2025 at 07:24 pm

Thousands of young adults gather at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, for Life Fest ahead of the March for Life. Life Fest is hosted by the Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus and is taking place on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

An upbeat, youth-oriented pre-march event, Life Fest includes musical performances, inspirational speakers, Mass, and praise and worship adoration.

Thursday evening includes praise and worship and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament led by Archbishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia.

National Prayer Vigil for Life takes place ahead of the March for Life

January 23, 2025 at 05:55 pm

Thousands of pilgrims from across the nation gather at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., for the opening Mass in the National Prayer Vigil for Life.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, celebrates the Mass and tells those gathered: “When we march tomorrow, we march as pilgrims of hope.”

He encourages young people to be “pilgrims of hope intent on building a culture of life and a civilization of love.”

The archbishop also speaks about the 23 pro-life activists who were pardoned by President Donald Trump on Jan. 23. These pro-life activists were imprisoned by the Biden administration for violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and “Conspiracy Against Rights” statute while peacefully engaging in protests at abortion clinics.

“I was encouraged to hear that the new president gave pardons to pro-life prisoners who were spending time in jail for their advocacy for life,” Naumann said.

After the celebration of Mass, a Eucharistic procession takes place around the basilica.