LA, Cincinnati Archbishops Place Their Super Bowl Bets

The archbishops of Los Angeles and Cincinnati announced a friendly wager on Wednesday, Feb. 9, ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals and are hoping that the game will inspire others to support their Catholic schools.

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles will send Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of Cincinnati baked goods from L.A.-based Porto’s Bakery if the Rams lose to the Bengals. Schnurr will send Gomez a crate of Graeter’s ice cream should the Bengals lose.

Archbishop José Gomez | Daniel Ibanez/CNA

In addition to the food wagers, the archbishops are also donating money to support the Catholic schools of their archdioceses, and they are encouraging the faithful to make a donation, as well. Donations can be made at the “Bishops’ Big Game” website.

Each donated $1,000 to a joint fund, with all proceeds going to the Catholic Education Foundation (CEF). The CEF of the winning NFL team’s archdiocese will receive 60% of the fund’s total donations. The losing archdiocese’s CEF will receive 40% of the fund.

The CEF provides need-based tuition assistance for children attending Catholic schools.

Both archbishops praised Catholic education in a press release published by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

“Through the generosity of the faithful, the CEF is providing millions of dollars of financial assistance each school year,” said Archbishop Schnurr.

“We may disagree on the winning team, but on Catholic education, our bet is on our Catholic schools in both archdioceses all the way,” Archbishop Gomez said. “I’m proud of the great work of our students, teachers, staff, families and parish communities that make our Catholic schools great, and for the generous support of the faithful through CEF.”

The archbishops also engaged in some good-natured banter.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr is shown celebrating Mass at the tomb of St. Peter along with other bishops from the United States' Region VI during their 2012 visit to the Holy See. | David Kerr/CNA

“I look forward to celebrating the Rams’ victory with the delicious Graeter’s ice cream that Archbishop Schnurr will be sending my way,” said Archbishop Gomez.

“One of the best parts of the Bengals’ triumph will be digging into the famous Porto’s pasteles and cookies provided by my friend Archbishop Gomez,” replied Schnurr.

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing in their first Super Bowl in 33 years, and the Los Angeles Rams franchise won the Super Bowl in 1999. At the time, the team was located in St. Louis and known as the St. Louis Rams.

The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 13, with kickoff set for 6:30pm Eastern.