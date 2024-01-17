How to Watch the March for Life 2024: EWTN’s Coverage Schedule

For the 51st-annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday, EWTN will be providing live coverage of the event, featuring expert guests and in-depth analysis.

In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the contentious issue of abortion legislation has been left to the states. Throughout the U.S., laws vary from “heartbeat bills” protecting unborn children to the “right to abortion” being enshrined in certain state constitutions.

Thursday, Jan. 18: March for Life Prayer Vigil

EWTN’s coverage kicks off the night before the march with a night of prayer in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. At 5 p.m. ET, EWTN will stream the opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil as pro-lifers pray and prepare for the upcoming march.

Friday, Jan. 19: March for Life

At 8 a.m. the all-night prayer vigil will conclude with a closing Mass, televised live by EWTN. The live coverage of the march begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, EWTN will have live footage of the march and expert analysis from EWTN hosts, including the president and COO of EWTN News, Montse Alvarado; EWTN Pro-Life Weekly host Prudence Robertson; and EWTN News Nightly host Tracy Sabol. Throughout the day, they will be joined by EWTN CEO Michael Warsaw; Father John Paul Mary Zeller, of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word, employee chaplain of EWTN; and EWTN News Vice President Matthew Bunson.

Featured guests will include Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly; Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America; and abortion survivor and author Melissa Ohden.

The March for Life pre-rally concert will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the rally at noon. The march itself will begin at 1 p.m. at the rally point between the Washington Monument and the National Mall. The march will take a slightly different route to mark the 2022 pro-life victory of Dobbs v. Jackson, going past the Capitol and finishing between the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

At 5:30 p.m., EWTN will air the second-annual “Life Fest” Mass and rally at the Washington Armory from earlier in the morning. The Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the event.

At 8:30 p.m., EWTN will have live coverage of the Walk for Life prayer vigil and Mass. The 20th-annual Walk for Life will take place in San Francisco on Saturday.

