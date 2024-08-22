Head of Planned Parenthood, Abortion Advocates Speak at Democratic National Convention

Here’s a look at abortion-related developments that took place in various U.S. states and at the DNC this week.

Here’s a look at abortion-related developments that took place in various U.S. states and at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.





DNC Features Pro-Abortion Speakers

The 2024 Democratic National Convention highlighted the issue of abortion with several pro-abortion advocates speaking at the Aug. 19-22 event in Chicago. While mobile Planned Parenthoods offered free abortions and vasectomies near the event venue, top leaders of Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion organizations spoke at the DNC.

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson, as well as the former head of the abortion giant, Cecile Richards, spoke at the convention Wednesday night, as well as Mini Timmaraju who heads the abortion advocacy group Reproductive Freedom for All, formerly known as NARAL Pro-Choice America.

The convention showcased abortion advocates who spoke about their own abortions and miscarriages and efforts to get abortions in states where abortion is illegal.





Abortion on the Ballot in Montana and Arizona

Abortion is officially on the ballot in Arizona and Montana, where voters may decide in November whether the state constitutions will feature a right to abortion.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court approved the 200-word summary that pro-abortion advocates used to collect signatures for the ballot measure, which would allow abortions until the point of fetal viability — when the unborn baby is about 24 weeks and can survive outside the womb with care. The state had certified more than 570,000 signatures for the measure.

Montana also certified the state’s initiative on Tuesday with more than 80,000 signatures. The ballot measure would enshrine a right to abortion until fetal viability under a constitutional right to privacy.





Arkansas Supreme Court Rejects Pro-Abortion Ballot

The Arkansas Supreme Court blocked a pro-abortion ballot initiative on Thursday due to the abortion advocates not following rules for paid canvassers. The state Supreme Court upheld the state’s decision to reject the signatures that were collected by paid canvassers because the ballot sponsor, Arkansans for Limited Government, had not filed the paid canvasser training certificate. The group had gathered more than 100,000 signatures for the measure, which proposed allowing abortion within 18 weeks of fertilization and at any point in cases of rape, incest and fatal fetal anomaly, or for the mother’s life or physical health.