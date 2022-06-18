Hallow App, Detroit Archdiocese Partner on ‘I Am Here’ Campaign Focused on the Eucharist

The campaign allows parishes as well as individuals to get involved and coincides with the National Eucharistic Revival.

The transformative power of encountering Jesus Christ in the Eucharist is a phenomenon that is often difficult to fully comprehend. To help those who are searching for Jesus’ presence, the Archdiocese of Detroit and Hallow app are launching the “I Am Here” campaign.

The campaign allows parishes as well as individuals to get involved. Through the teachings of the National Eucharistic Revival, a grassroots effort led by the U.S. bishops aiming to inspire and teach about the Eucharist, the campaign aims to promote a true devotion to the Real Presence.

The campaign launched June 14. The campaign includes a website, social media and testimonies from real individuals whose lives were changed by the presence of Christ in the Eucharist. The Hallow app is also assisting the organization with a series of free audio prayer meditations to help listeners pray.

“Something that I think is really unique to the way we do evangelization and mission is direct communication in the Archdiocese of Detroit. We've always highlighted and seen the power of personal testimony and personal stories,” Emily Mentock, associate director of strategy for the Detroit Archdiocese, told CNA.

The National Eucharistic Revival and “I Am Here” come in response to the small percentage of Catholics who believe in the True Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. A 2019 Pew Research Center survey found that 69% of Catholics see the bread and wine as symbolic, while only 31% see the bread and wine as the Body and Blood of Jesus.

Because of this statistic, Mentock told CNA that they want to focus on the 31% who do believe and have them share their stories. She tells all people, “Open your heart and mind to what might be possible.”

“We hope to see our parishes transformed by people growing in love for Jesus Christ and in their zeal to communicate this love with others,” said Edmundo Reyes, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Detroit.

The website features powerful photo essays of real people’s transformative encounters, resources for intentional prayer through Hallow, and inspirational messages urging their audience seek Jesus’ Real Presence.

“You are never alone. In your brokenness, sorrows and frustrations. Jesus wants to say to you, ‘I am here,’” says the main message on the webpage.

Through a budding social-media presence on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, the campaign will feature personal testimonies of Eucharistic encounters. The campaign’s press release also states that campaign organizers, partnered with parishes, will gather stories of parishioners to help encourage others to find Jesus in the Eucharist themselves. Parishes wishing to get involved can contact [email protected]

The stories on the website feature individuals from all different walks of life. From teenagers to the elderly, each person has a unique experience to share. The variety of testimonies is meant to show the audience that there is no requirement to find the Real Presence, only that you “sit in his presence and open yourself up to his voice.”

“Mass is an obligation, you know, whether you believe in the Real Presence or not. But adoration only makes sense, really, when you’re going to go and look at and put yourself in front of this Host if you think that Jesus is present there: Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity,” Mentock told CNA.

“So we really want people to see the ‘I Am Here’ message. What’s sort of underlying it all is that it’s not just a devotion. It really is Jesus being here with us and breaking through the brokenness of our world to meet us and transform us in the gift that is the Eucharist.”