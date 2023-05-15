‘God is Trans’ Exhibit at Catholic Church Removed After New York Archdiocese Raises Concerns

The full name of the exhibit at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Manhattan was ‘God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey.’

An art exhibit titled “God is Trans” which was displayed at a New York City Catholic church has reportedly been removed.

The exhibit, which “maps the queer spiritual journey” and claims that “there is no devil,” has been pulled following complaints from parishioners and “concern” expressed to the Paulist Fathers-run church by the Archdiocese of New York.

Although it's unclear when the exhibit first was put on display, the New York Post reported that it was "new" in its May 7 report.

The “God is Trans” exhibit by artist Adah Unachukwu “maps the queer spiritual journey by three significant points: Sacrifice, Identity, and Communion,” according to a description of the artwork, published by the New York Post.

“The painting Sacrifice and its complementarity act in the film speak to the need to shed an old life and personhood in order to be able to focus on your spiritual need. There is no devil; just past selves,” the description said.

Joseph Zwilling, a spokesman for the archdiocese, told CNA Monday that the archdiocese only became aware of the exhibit through media reports.

“We expressed our concern about the exhibit to the parish,” he said.

CNA asked Zwilling to confirm the report, made by Fox News Digital, that the exhibit had been taken down, but he referred questions about the status of the display to the parish.

The parish did not immediately respond to CNA’s request for comment.

One parishioner at the church told the New York Post that “It seems like they are trying to force the agenda on others.”

“Also, when a friend asked a priest about this they didn’t answer. You can’t put this out on the altar and then hide,” the parishioner said.

The Post’s report included parishioners who both supported and opposed the exhibit.

The church runs a ministry called “Out at St. Paul,” which the parish’s website says is “our ministry and outreach to the Gay, Lesbian, Bi, Trans, and Queer community.” The ministry has a website and a Facebook page.

In one Facebook post on March 3, 2022, the ministry celebrated International Transgender Day of Visibility and said it “intends to host events that will feature panel discussions on trans-affirming theology and health care very soon.”