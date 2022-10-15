New Yorkers Encounter Christ in the Eucharist on the Streets of Manhattan

Following Mass, the 20-minute walk passed Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center to St. Patrick’s Cathedral on 5th Avenue on Oct. 11.

Christ truly present in the Eucharist was lifted high in a procession through the streets of New York City Oct. 11 as part of the U.S. bishops’ call for a Eucharistic Revival and as a celebration of the Second Vatican Council’s 60th anniversary.

The Eucharistic procession was preceded by Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on West 51st Street and 10th Avenue. Following Mass, the 20-minute walk passed Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center to St. Patrick’s Cathedral on 5th Avenue.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, led adoration and Benediction at the cathedral.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops launched a three-year National Eucharistic Revival in June to help Catholics “renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist,” the initiative’s website says. The revival hosts planned events to teach about the Eucharist and inspire Eucharistic devotion as part of Catholic life and mission.

A sneak peak of our massive Eucharistic procession through the streets of New York last night. Even in NYC, there was peace, reverence, and awe during the procession. No protests, no riots. Intuitively, New Yorkers understood that this was worthy of reverence. pic.twitter.com/KeNe9iJ8Ih — Napa Institute (@NapaInstitute) October 12, 2022





Twitter user Patrick O’Brien, whose biography says that he is a seminarian for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, tweeted a photo Oct. 13 of the procession and said, “From the Eucharistic procession in New York City this week with the @NapaInstitute God is faithful!”

Facebook user Bridget Costello posted a video of the procession and joyfully reacted to the day of worship.

“Look at this. The Catholic faith isn’t just the fullness of Truth; it’s the flat-out bomb. We got Sisters of Life here, CFRs, diocesan priests; I bet you bills to bagels some of our Salesians are there, faithful laity and the star of the show, Our Lord Himself. In a complete and public Eucharistic procession through the streets of New York City. I truly love our faith. Deo Gratias,” she wrote.

The Napa Institute’s annual Principled Entrepreneurship Conference sponsored the procession. The Napa Institute is a Catholic organization that forms leaders in evangelization amid society’s challenges.

The conference, which took place Oct. 11–12, aims to bring together academic, business and faith leaders to promote “principled entrepreneurship,” the website says. The conference is also sponsored by The Catholic University of America’s Busch School of Business.

In an Oct. 14 Facebook post, the Napa Institute wrote: “At each block, New Yorkers paused to revere and honor the sacred presence of the event. Even if they didn’t know exactly what was going on, something in every passerby moved them to pause.”

“There were no riots. No protests. No profanity. Just peace. Even in the heart of New York City,” the post said.

“Would you ever believe silence would be possible in this city? There was on Tuesday.”