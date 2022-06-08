Florida Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Hit With ‘Jane’s Revenge’ Abortion Vandalism

Volunteer radiologist Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie told CNA that the vandalism occurred between Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30.

An archdiocesan pro-life pregnancy center in Hollywood, Florida, was defaced with pro-abortion graffiti over the Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

“If abortions aren’t safe then niether [sic] are you,” “Janes revenge,” and an anarchist symbol were written outside the South Broward Pregnancy Help Center, located about 45 minutes north of Miami.

The center is one of three in the city that is run by the Archdiocese of Miami, according to a volunteer radiologist at the clinic, Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie. Christie told CNA that the vandalism occurred between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30.

She added that no one was in the clinic during the time of the vandalism. Christi said that the graffiti has been painted over. No other damage was done to the clinic, she said.

Christi shared with CNA a statement she received from Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski denouncing the vandalism.

“Acts of vandalism like this defacing of our Respect Life ministry’s pregnancy assistance center is not just destructive of private property; it also expresses contempt for the beliefs, values and practices of a faith community and could easily escalate to physical harm to members of these faith communities,” the archbishop said in the statement.

“Our Jewish brothers and sisters take very seriously any vandalism against their synagogues,” he continued. “History shows that their concern is not misplaced. We too are concerned.”

The archdiocese’s Respect Life Ministry’s website says, “As a ministry of the Church, the Pregnancy Help Centers provide confidential and nonjudgemental life-affirming services to abortion-vulnerable families regardless of the client's race, ethnicity, religion, marital or legal status.”

The vandalism comes amidst a string of attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers around the country. After a Supreme Court draft opinion showing the justices were poised to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to the media in early May, pro-life pregnancy centers and churches have come under attack with vandalism, protests and pro-abortion graffiti.

The court is expected to release the official opinion or decision in that case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, at the end of June or beginning of July.

The archdiocese had not responded to CNA's request for comment prior to publication.