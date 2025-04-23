Catholics Bid Final Farewell As Pope Francis Lies in State at St. Peter’s Basilica

As people slowly made their way to the basilica, some prayed the Rosary while others sang hymns.

Thousands of Catholics said their last goodbyes and paid their respects to Pope Francis on Wednesday as the late pope lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Long lines of mourners, many waiting more than four hours under the hot Roman sun, wound around St. Peter’s Square on the first day of viewing on April 23. Vatican officials indicated that they might need to extend the basilica’s hours past midnight to accommodate the large turnout.

Thousands of Catholics wait in line to say their final goodbyes and pay their respects to Pope Francis on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, as the late pope lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica. Credit: Courtney Mares/CNA

Many in attendance had initially come to Rome to celebrate Easter or witness the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, only to find themselves part of an unexpected historic farewell.

“The crowds are just packed… but overall it was beautiful,” said Arianne Gallagher-Welcher, a pilgrim from Washington, D.C. “You could feel how special it was for everyone … a really nice chance to say goodbye to Pope Francis.”

Gallagher-Welcher reflected on the significance of the Jubilee Year of Hope. “We were here during the Jubilee in 2000,” she said. “To thank and celebrate the life of Pope Francis during the Jubilee Year of Hope is just an incredible gift.”

As people slowly made their way to the basilica, some prayed the Rosary while others sang hymns. Once inside, people were able to spend a moment in prayer before the late Pope’s open casket in front of the main altar and the tomb of St. Peter.

Clad in red vestments, a bishop’s miter on his head, and a rosary clasped in his hands, Francis was watched over in silence by four Swiss Guards standing vigil.

Clergy and religious are among thousands of Catholics paying their respects to Pope Francis on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, as the late pope lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica. Credit: Courtney Mares/CNA

“As we got closer to the body of our Holy Father, it was very emotional to see him,” reflected Father Fabian Marquez of the Diocese of El Paso, Texas. “But I’m so grateful for all the great things he did for the community, bringing people together.”

“And my personal prayer was that now he intercedes for the next Peter to come so that the next Peter can lead us where the Lord desires us to go,” Marquez said.

Father Fabian Marquez of the Diocese of El Paso, Texas, speaks to EWTN News at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: EWTN News

Father Marquez had traveled to Rome with fellow priests for the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis. Their journey took on new meaning with the pope’s death.

“Everything changed since the news that our Holy Father had passed,” Father Marquez said. “We decided to continue to come … just to be here with him.”

“We were able to pray the rosary with the people and it was very emotional just to be here outside of the basilica today … when they transferred the body from Santa Marta to the basilica,” he said.

Monsignor Humberto Gonzalez of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America recalled a personal memory of Pope Francis in 2020, when he concelebrated a Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe together with the pope after the loss of his mother.

Monsignor Umberto Gonzalez, a Vatican official in the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, speaks to EWTN News at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: EWTN News

“Before the Mass, he called me to the sacristy. He gave me a hug, he gave me comfort, and he said: ‘I will offer the Mass for Carlina, for your mother.’ I carry that in my heart.”

Msgr. Gonzalez paid his final respects with other Vatican officials inside the chapel in the pope’s Vatican residence before Francis’ body was transferred in a solemn procession into St. Peter’s Basilica.

The public viewing in the basilica will continue for three days, concluding Friday at 7 p.m. when the casket will be sealed ahead of the funeral.

The monsignor said that for him it was an opportunity to say: “Thank you, Holy Father. Thank you for all the good, thank you for the gift that was your person. Thank you for giving yourself completely to humanity and for giving us so many teachings.”

The significance of the moment extended even to non-Catholics. Jai Agarwal, a 21-year-old American student at John Cabot University in Rome, joined the line to pay his respects.

“He would always advocate for peace,” Agarwal said. “He’s one of the few people that just had genuine empathy.”

Jai Agarwal, a resident of New Jersey, speaks to EWTN News at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: EWTN News

Raissa Fortes, a pilgrim from Brazil, had originally traveled to Italy for the canonization of Acutis but changed her plans upon hearing of the pope’s death.

“It’s a mix of feelings,” she said. “I’m sad, but at the same time, I’m happy to be here in this special moment.”

She added: “When I received the sad news about Pope Francis, my husband and I decided to come earlier to say a last goodbye and be part of this moment with Pope Francis.”