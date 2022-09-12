Catholic Vote to Hold St. Michael Novena in Defense of Churches, Pregnancy Centers

The novena will begin on Sept. 20 and conclude on Sept. 29, the feast of the archangels.

Catholic Vote is inviting Christians nationwide to pray a novena asking for St. Michael’s intercession amid the growing number of attacks targeting churches and pro-life pregnancy centers in the United States.

“As Catholics, before we go to the polls, we go to the cross,” Brian Burch, the president of the Catholic advocacy organization, explained in a video about the nine-day prayer.

"The pro-abortion movement has declared war on churches and pro-life organizations because they stand firmly against the slaughter of innocent, priceless human children with heartbeats and the capacity to feel pain,” Burch told CNA.

In response, he said, Catholic Vote is turning to St. Michael as the “ultimate warrior and known protector of human life.”

“Through his intercession and protection, we hope that pro-life advocates can continue their lifesaving work free from harm,” he urged.

CatholicVote, like CNA, has been tracking the dozens of attacks targeting pro-life organizations and churches surrounding the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which leaves abortion up to the states.

The Catholic organization is preparing to invite churches and pro-life organizations that have suffered from attacks — from firebombing to vandalism — to participate in the novena.

In the video, Burch condemned the inaction of the Biden administration regarding the attacks. He noted that, while the attacks gained steam around the Dobbs decision, Catholics have “seen a surge in violence against our faith for over two years now.”

Catholics who “pledge to pray” online will receive access to the novena prayers and an email reminder each day to pray.

Communications Director Joshua Mercer called prayer “the most powerful weapon we have” in a statement shared with CNA.

Like Burch, he stressed the importance of turning to St. Michael for help.

“Catholics have always gone to St. Michael, the prince of the archangels, to help them in dark times,” he said in a statement shared with CNA. “Abortion and infanticide open human beings up to the influence of the fallen angels, so we’re asking the Prince of Angels to fight for us in this battle.”

For Catholics looking to take further action, Catholic Vote encourages the faithful to support their local pregnancy centers and parishes.

Catholic Vote calls itself America’s top Catholic advocacy organization fighting for faith, family and freedom with the mission of inspiring “every Catholic in America to live out the truths of our faith in public life.”