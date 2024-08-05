Catholic Priests Form Band to Raise Money for Texas Pregnancy Centers

Father Moses leads the band in playing original songs that range from rock to folk — and even rap — and whose lyrics speak about the beauty of life, life as a priest, and the joy of the Catholic faith.

Six Catholic priests from across the United States will be coming together Aug. 6–9 to take part in the “Concert for Life” — a musical event that raises money for crisis pregnancy centers in Texas.

The band is comprised of Father David Michael Moses, Father Victor Perez, Father Kevin Lenius, Father Max Carson, Father Mike Elsner, and Father Armando Alejandro.

The “Concert for Life” will play in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hutto, Texas, on Aug. 6; the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas, on Aug. 7; and the Bayou Music Center in Houston on Aug. 9.

Catholic priests from across the United States come together each year to put the “Concert for Life,” an event whose proceeds go to crisis pregnancy centers in Texas. Credit: JC Orillion

Father Moses, a priest from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston — who is known for his social media presence making lighthearted Instagram reels from a Catholic priest’s perspective — started the “Concert for Life” when he was still a seminarian. A talented musician, the young priest wanted to use his gifts for a cause he was passionate about.

Initially the “Concert for Life” started as a one-man band but as time passed, Father Moses began to invite his fellow seminarians who were also musicians to join him in putting this fun and meaningful event together. Now, the event continues to grow and those seminarians have become priests serving throughout the country.

Father Moses leads the band in playing original songs that range from rock to folk — and even rap — and whose lyrics speak about the beauty of life, life as a priest, and the joy of the Catholic faith.

Father Lenius, one of the priests in the band, hails from the Diocese of San Angelo, Texas. He has taken part in the “Concert for Life” for the past seven years and plays the electric violin.

“In many ways, I believe the concert offers a vision of life that is full and vibrant,” he told CNA in an interview. “People get to see that we as Catholics are more than anti-abortion; we believe in life — abundant life.”

Father Lenius believes the concert “is a small glimpse into the fullness of life which comes through Jesus Christ and can serve as a place where a community can come together in good fun, see that the Church opens herself up to joy, and that she is always ready to work that all people, born and unborn, may experience this joy that we have found in the Lord.”

This year’s proceeds will go to three different pro-life organizations that support mothers in need and their children: the Loreto House Pregnancy and Parenting Resource Centers, the Respect Life Ministry at St. Patrick Catholic Church, and the Houston Pregnancy Help Centers.

Over the years, the “Concert for Life” has collectively raised more than $640,000 to assist women in crisis pregnancies.

“As Catholics, we are all called to not only stand up against abortion but also to stand up for those who find themselves in situations where bringing life into the world can be difficult,” Father Lenius said. “By supporting pregnancy centers, we are able to aid those who are deeply in need of holistic care, body and soul, for both mother and child.”

“To be a follower of Jesus Christ means not only holding to our ideals and beliefs but also cooperating with grace to fulfill them,” he told CNA.

Father Lenius hopes that those who attend the concert “will be able to see that being pro-life is much more than being anti-abortion and that we must always take positive actions to help women who find themselves in difficult situations. Above all, I hope attendees can experience the wholesome joy that flows from the goodness of divine life.”