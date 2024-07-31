Catholic Archbishop Prays for ‘Peace, Healing and Justice’ After UK Stabbing Attack

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon of the Archdiocese of Liverpool urged Catholics to join him in prayer for the victims of a stabbing attack at a children’s dance class in Southport, England, which left three young girls dead and nearly a dozen people injured.

“For those who have been injured, for those who are parents, family, and friends of the injured, for all involved in the emergency services, we pray for God’s blessing, God’s peace, and God’s presence today,” Archbishop McMahon said in a statement on Monday, July 29, after the attack.

“Let us commend all to the loving intercession of Our Lady, Comforter of the Afflicted, as we pray for peace, healing, and justice,” the archbishop said. “My prayers are with you.”

Three children — 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar — died in the stabbing attack, which occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the northwest English town, according to Merseyside police. Law enforcement arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the stabbing but have not yet determined a motive.

Another eight children who attended the dance class, five of whom are in critical condition, suffered stab wounds, according to police. Two adults who were injured are also in critical condition.

Archbishop McMahon also joined with Auxiliary Bishop Tom Neylon and nine local Protestant Christian leaders to issue a joint statement expressing their condolences and condemning the violence.

“Life is a precious gift, and for it to be taken from children so young is truly heartbreaking,” the joint statement read.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of all of those whose lives have been lost,” they said. “We pray for those who remain critically ill and injured. We hold everyone affected by this awful event in our hearts and our prayers and call upon people of all faiths and none to come together to support them in whatever way we can.”

“We commit ourselves afresh to standing against brutality and violence in every form and doing all we can to build safe, caring, and strong communities,” the statement concluded.

The stabbing attack led to civil unrest and a riot on Tuesday night, which injured 49 officers and four other people, according to police. Rioters attacked police and a local mosque, following an online rumor that the attacker was Muslim. According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, the suspect was born in the United Kingdom and his parents are immigrants from Rwanda, a predominantly Christian country in central Africa.

Police have not released the name of the suspect. According to police, “a name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspect,” but “this name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.”