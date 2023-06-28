Caritas Chile Launches Campaign to Aid Victims of Heavy Rains, Flooding

Caritas is encouraging contributions of money, clothing, blankets, food, and water as well as for heating, as it is winter in the southern hemisphere.

Caritas Chile has launched a campaign in support of those affected by recent floods in the central-southern areas of the country.

A frontal system has left the area inundated with heavy rains, causing the Maule River to overflow with at least two deaths and almost 10,000 people evacuated.

With hundreds of families and communities affected by the worst rains in the last 30 years, the national campaign promoted by Caritas seeks to raise funds to respond to the needs caused by the weather emergency.

Through its Environment, Risk Management, and Emergency Program (MAGRE) and in coordination with the diocesan teams in the area, Caritas has been working from the outset to assess the damage and needs of the communities.

The weather emergency isn’t letting up, and the Chilean Meteorological Directorate issued an alert regarding the possibility of waterspouts, electrical storms, winds, hail, and even probable tornadoes. The forecast is for weather of “intense severity” with the risk to life and property.

Caritas is encouraging contributions of money, clothing, blankets, food, and water as well as for heating, as it is winter in the southern hemisphere. The charity is also encouraging people to help with the effort to repair damaged homes.

Bishop Sergio Pérez de Arce of Chillán, one of the affected areas in the Ñuble region, addressed the inhabitants on behalf of the Church and assured them of his closeness and prayers.

“We hope that the rain can let up and families [can] get back to normal,” he said.

The prelate expressed his “gratitude and support” to those who are working to deal with the situation, including the armed forces and police, firefighters, authorities, municipal officials, and various organizations of society and the state.