PHOTOS: This Catholic Charity is Boosting Affordable Housing with a Prefab ‘Pocket Neighborhood’

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City (CCAOKC) is spurring production of affordable housing in the region with the development of what it calls a “pocket neighborhood” of prefabricated houses.

CCAOKC’s “Caritas Casitas” initiative consists of “a pocket neighborhood made up of 12 efficiency units designed to foster neighborly interactions while preserving personal privacy,” the organization says on its website. The state has “a severe lack of affordable housing,” the charity said.

The charity announced the delivery of the prefabricated houses on Monday on its Facebook page. The homes “can be installed in a matter of hours and feature all the modern amenities needed for a cozy, dignity-affirming home,” the announcement said.

Workers were on hand assembling the structures during a community “installation viewing” on Tuesday. The units comprise a “cost-efficient, modular-style shippable home equipped with a full kitchen and bath, washer/dryer, and heating/air conditioner.”

Workers assemble units in Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City's “Caritas Casitas” neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Credit: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

The homes, fabricated by Las Vegas-based company BOXABL, include 375 square feet of living space. The overall project “will provide affordable rental housing for 20 years or more,” the charity says on its website.

Community members tour a housing unit at “Caritas Casitas” in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Credit: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

In a statement to CNA, CCAOKC Director of Housing Yolanda Worth said the charity “recognize[s] that rising housing costs are a challenge statewide, especially for those with lower incomes.”

“With this pilot project, we are hoping to improve development times and maintain construction costs relatively low so we can provide affordable alternatives for renters,” Worth said.

“The installation of the last two days is a significant milestone for Catholic Charities’ affordable housing efforts,” she added.

Earlier this year BOXABL shared a tour of its Casitas model on social media. The home “comes equipped with all the necessary utility hookups such as water, electricity, internet, and sewage.”

On its website, BOXABL says its Casitas model is “designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind” and “is able to be installed much faster than most traditional homes.”

Construction costs on the small homes start at $60,000, the company says.