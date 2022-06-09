Support the register

Cardinal Injured in 2021 Earthquake Hospitalized After Traffic Accident in Haiti

Cardinal Langlois was also injured in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti last year.

The aftermath of a traffic accident involving Cardinal Chibly Langlois.
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA World

Cardinal Chibly Langlois was injured in a traffic accident in Haiti on Wednesday morning, according to local media reports.

The 63-year-old bishop of Les Cayes was reportedly not in critical condition but was taken to the hospital on June 8 for a possible broken arm after the incident in the south of the country.

The president of the Haitian bishops' conference was hurt and another Haitian priest died in the earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021, in which over 1,200 people died and more than 12,000 were injured.

Cardinal Langlois is the first Haitian cardinal. He was elevated to the position by Pope Francis in 2014.

