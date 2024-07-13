BREAKING: Trump Shot at Pennsylvania Rally; Secret Service Reports He’s ‘Safe’

The former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate stood up and put his fist into the air before being whisked away by law enforcement officers.

Former President Donald Trump grabbed his right ear after loud popping noises at a rally in western Pennsylvania on Saturday evening and was later seen with blood on his face.

“The former president is safe,” the U.S. Secret Service said in a written statement that did not say whether Trump was injured.

The incident took place at about 6:20 p.m. in Butler, Pennsylvania, shortly after the Trump rally began.

Secret Service agents shielded Trump as he appeared to lie on the floor of the stage.

Trump stood up and put his fist into the air before being whisked away by law enforcement officers. Blood was visible on the top of his right ear and on his right cheek.

ABC News reported shortly before 7 p.m. that Secret Service agents surrounded an individual and took that person away.





This is a developing story...





