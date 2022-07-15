Bishops Ask for Contributions to Aid Flood Victims in Colombia

The authorities in Sucre department are concerned about the situation of 35,000 families affected by the rains and floods in the subregions of San Jorge and La Mojana.

The bishops of the ecclesiastical province of Cartagena in Colombia have called for a campaign to aid the thousands of people affected by the torrential winter rains in the northern departments of Sucre, Córdoba, and Bolívar.

In recent weeks, the rains have affected several departments, or states, in northern Colombia, including Bolívar, where declarations of a state of emergency have been made in at least 16 municipios (counties) and one district. So far, it is estimated that 19,000 people have been affected.

In the department of Córdoba, the floods caused by the rise of the Sinú River have affected more than 13,000 people.

The authorities in Sucre department are concerned about the situation of 35,000 families affected by the rains and floods in the subregions of San Jorge and La Mojana.

In response, the Archdiocese of Cartagena; the Dioceses of Magangué, Sincelejo, Montelíbano, and Montería; and the Apostolic Vicariate of San Andrés and Providencia have called for supply donations of nonperishable food and cleaning supplies to the parishes and the food banks in Cartagena and Montería. They are also asking for donations to the Archdiocese of Cartagena through an account set up at Bancolombia Savings.

In a July 11 statement, the bishops also made “an urgent call to government entities to provide a definitive solution to this situation,” since “comprehensive responses to structural historical problems” are required.

“May Our Lady of Mt. Carmel intercede for so many brothers and sisters in need and accompany those who with a generous heart join this campaign,” the statement concluded.