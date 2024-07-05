50,000 Altar Servers Headed to Rome for Meeting This Month

The event will begin July 29 at the Maria S. Bambina Institute in Rome and will conclude with an audience with Pope Francis.

The city of Rome will host an international pilgrimage of the association of altar servers “Coetus Internationalis Ministrantium” (CIM) from July 29 to Aug. 3.

The German Bishops’ Conference stated in a July 2 press release that the theme for the 13th pilgrimage is “With You,” an expression taken from the Book of Isaiah.

Nearly 50,000 altar servers from various countries including Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, France, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Hungary will participate in this event.

In addition, they will be accompanied by the president of the CIM, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the archbishop of Luxembourg.

Some 35,000 altar servers are expected from Germany, who will be accompanied by the president of the youth commission of the German Bishops’ Conference, Auxiliary Bishop Johannes Wübbe, as well as numerous members of the German Bishops’ Conference.

The event will begin July 29 at the Maria S. Bambina Institute in Rome and will conclude with an audience with Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on July 30 at 6 p.m. local time.

The activities of the pilgrimage will be coordinated by the press office of the German Bishops’ Conference.