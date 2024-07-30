Pope Francis to Altar Servers: Jesus Is With You in ‘That Act of Love Which Is the Eucharist’

The Holy Father spent much time before and after the liturgy to greet and bless the tens of thousands of pilgrims from his popemobile.

Pope Francis celebrated a liturgy with tens of thousands of altar servers packed in St. Peter’s Square for a special audience on Tuesday evening, reminding them that Jesus Christ is always present with them in the Eucharist.

Following the Gospel reading of Matthew 14:22-36, which recalls the terror of Jesus’ disciples in the storm on the Sea of Galilee, the Holy Father reflected on how, with Jesus, they too can overcome fears and doubts amid life’s difficulties.

Pope Francis addresses altar servers July 30. | Vatican Media

“When we receive Holy Communion we experience that Jesus is with us both spiritually and physically. He says to you, ‘I am with you’ but not in words, but in a gesture, in that act of love which is the Eucharist,” he said to the participants of the 13th International Pilgrimage of Altar Servers.

More than 50,000 pilgrims representing 88 dioceses across 20 European countries have come to Rome this week to participate in the event, taking place from July 29 to Aug. 2.

Coetus Internationalis Ministrantium, an international association for altar boys and girls, has been organizing these special pilgrimages since 1961.

Pope Francis addresses speaks in St. Peter’s Square. | Vatican Media

“You, too, can then communicate and say to the Lord, ‘Lord Jesus, I am with you,’ not only in words, but with your heart, with your body and your life,” Pope Francis told pilgrims July 30. The Holy Father was referring to the 2024 pilgrimage motto, “With You,” ​based on words from Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Pope Francis reminded the pilgrims that this union with Jesus — and participation in the Mass — empowers each one who serves and celebrates at the altar to live his greatest commandment to “love one another as I have loved you,” regardless of differences in interests, belief or race.

“If you, altar servers, have a gentle mind, heart and body, like Mary, then the mystery of God is with you and gives you the ability to be with others. You too, thanks to Jesus — and only thanks to him — can say to your neighbor, ‘I’m with you,’” he said.





Pope Francis celebrates a liturgy with tens of thousands of altar servers July 30, 2024. Credit: Vatican Media

Pope Francis celebrates the liturgy with tens of thousands of altar servers. | Vatican Media

The liturgy also included music, and Prayers of the Faithful were read by representatives of the different European countries involved in the pilgrimage. In all, 88 dioceses in more than 20 countries are participating this year.

In spite of the Roman heat and high humidity, the Holy Father spent much time before and after the liturgy to greet and bless the tens of thousands of pilgrims from his popemobile.

The pilgrimage ordinarily is held every three or four years, but this is the first one in six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.