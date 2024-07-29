5 Catholic Sites Worth Visiting in Paris

The city of Paris is hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics through Aug. 11. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries are expected to compete in 32 different sports. Paris is one of only three cities to have hosted the Summer Games three times — in 1900, 1924 and now 2024.

The Opening Ceremony caused controversy, but for Catholics visiting the historic city for the games, there is a plethora of Catholic holy sites and landmarks worth visiting. Here’s a closer look at five of them:

Notre Dame Cathedral

Notably the most famous cathedral in Paris — and one of the most famous in the world — Notre Dame Cathedral is a must-see. Dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, the French Gothic-style cathedral is visited by more than 12 million people each year. Due to a fire in 2019 that caused significant damage to the historic landmark, entry inside the cathedral is not permitted until December. However, visitors are still able to view the cathedral from the outside.

Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral and its new spire are seen almost five years after a fire ravaged the emblematic monument on April 10 in Paris. On April 15, 2019, a fire broke out in the heart of Notre-Dame de Paris. For about 15 hours, firefighters fought against the flames that ravaged this historic monument in the French capital. Almost five years later, the last stages of securing continue. | Chesnot/Getty Images

The Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal at Rue du Bac

The Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal was first built in 1815 and was dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Fifteen years later, in 1830, the chapel would become the location of the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary to St. Catherine Labouré, a sister of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul.

Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal





Three apparitions took place in July, November and December in which the Blessed Mother told Catherine to have a medal cast based on the images she allowed her to see. Roughly 3 million people visit the shrine each year.

The Basilica of Sacré Coeur de Montmartre, commonly known as Sacré Coeur Basilica, is a Catholic church and minor basilica in Paris dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. | Sebastian Bergmann, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Basilica of Sacré Coeur de Montmartre

The Basilica of Sacré Coeur de Montmartre, commonly known as Sacré Coeur Basilica, is a Catholic church and minor basilica in Paris also dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The basilica also serves as a sanctuary for perpetual adoration, which has been taking place 24/7 at the sanctuary for almost 140 years. Visitors can take part in Eucharistic adoration as well as visit the chapels to admire the different mosaics and climb up the dome for an incredible view of Paris.

Basilica Sacré Coeur Basilica of Sacré Coeur

Notre Dame des Victoires

Built in 1629 by Louis XIII, the Shrine of Our Lady of Victories in Paris is a well-known Marian site that has a special connection with St. Thérèse of Lisieux and her parents, Sts. Zélie and Louis Martin. In letters written by the Martin family, they mention their love for Our Lady of Victories and thank her on several occasions for her intercession.

Notre Dame des Victoires





The shrine has two chapels dedicated to the Martin family — one for Thérèse and the other for Zélie and Louis where, since 2012, relics of the holy couple are housed.





The Saint-Étienne-du-Mont is a church in Paris dedicated to the city’s patron, St. Genevieve, who was known for her piety, healings and miracles. | Superchilum, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Saint-Étienne-du-Mont

The Saint-Étienne-du-Mont is a church in Paris dedicated to the city’s patron, St. Genevieve, who was known for her piety, healings and miracles. It is said that, thanks to her prayers, Paris was saved from being destroyed by the Huns under Attila in 451. The church is also home to relics of St. Genevieve and the tomb of St. Blaise Pascal.