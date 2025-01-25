You Are God’s Masterpiece: Engaging Others in Your Unique Mission

I love reflecting on the incredible nature of our God and his magnificent creation of us. Through self-discovery and understanding who God made us to be, we can set the world ablaze. As St. Catherine of Siena famously said, “Become who you are meant to be, and you will set the world on fire.” Embracing our true selves allows us to touch countless souls and leave a lasting impact.





The Power of Self-Knowledge

As I delve into the Scriptures, I find profound insights that resonate deeply with this journey. In his Letter to the Ephesians, St. Paul beautifully articulates this truth. He guides the Ephesians through the immeasurable graces that God pours into each of our lives. In Ephesians 2:10, he proclaims, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.” This concept of being God’s workmanship is nothing short of awe-inspiring. The Greek word for “workmanship,” poiema, translates to art or creation, much like a beautiful poem. Each of us is crafted as God’s unique masterpiece designed to share our extraordinary gifts with the world.





Discovering Your Unique Masterpiece

So, how do we uncover the masterpiece that we are? Here are three key aspects that can light our path:

1. Relationships Are Essential. Relationships play a crucial role in self-discovery. Our friends, family, and those who know us reveal facets of ourselves we may overlook. They help us recognize our unique gifts and limitations, enabling us to see our individuality. These connections teach us how to contribute uniquely to the world around us. From the beginning, God intricately formed our innermost selves, knitting us together in our mother’s womb, as stated in Psalm 139:13. The Psalmist continues, “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.” We are created with great purpose for a unique mission to serve and uplift others, and our relationships illuminate this truth, giving us opportunities to shine as gifts for one another.

2. Look for Indicators of Strengths. Another key aspect is understanding one’s personality and strengths. Robust assessments like StrengthsFinder, the Predictive Index, DiSC, or the Working Genius offer invaluable insights into our strengths and behavioral patterns, helping us engage in deeper conversations about our potential. By recognizing and embracing our strengths, we can harness them to uplift and inspire those around us, embodying our best.

3. Assess Desires and Experiences Through Prayer and Daily Life. Finally, we must reflect on our deep desires and dreams. What has God uniquely placed within you? St. John Henry Newman beautifully said that God has given each of us a mission only we can fulfill. Engaging in prayer and reflection is vital to understanding what God calls us to do. Our dedication to prayer and the experiences we encounter help us refine and purify our desires.

Looking back at our lives, we can often see the incredible ways God has been preparing us. I recently spoke with a friend who shared his aspiration to leave his job and pursue a coaching business. As we talked, it became clear that God had been equipping him for this moment. Our desires may need time to mature and be tested, but through unwavering faith, God will guide us toward the unique mission he has crafted specifically for each of us.

Each of us is a masterpiece, called by God to a distinct mission. When we boldly step out and lead from this place of purpose, we unleash our strengths to uplift the Church and society. In doing so, we become the leaders and disciples the world desperately needs, bringing our God-given strengths and light to those around us. Let us embrace the adventure of becoming who we are meant to be and transforming the world.

Nathan Stanley is the senior director of talent and leadership development with FOCUS.

