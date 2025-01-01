Leadership Tips for the New Year: How to Live a Life of Service

The heroes of great epics are often celebrated for their leadership and remarkable transformations. Characters like Aragorn, Ebenezer Scrooge, Elizabeth Bennet and Luke Skywalker resonate in our hearts, embodying the universal desire for greatness, impact and change.

This desire is inscribed on the human heart, and as a leader who has mentored thousands of young Catholic leaders over the years, I have witnessed many individuals discover their calling and strive for greatness. St. Catherine of Siena once said, “If you become who you are meant to be, you will set the world on fire.” Regardless of age or circumstances, anyone can uncover their potential. When this self-discovery occurs, people become passionate, igniting those around them with God’s love.

But how does self-knowledge relate to self-gift, and how can understanding ourselves lead to a life of service?





The Call to Self-Knowledge

God has endowed us with unique gifts, strengths, experiences and desires, all part of his divine plan. To become who we are meant to be, we must embark on a journey of self-discovery, looking inward through prayer and reflection. Archbishop Luis Martinez expressed this beautifully in his book, The Sanctifier, “The idea of reproducing Jesus is so sublime that no one can fulfill it adequately … but God has willed that each soul should reproduce him in its way.” Each soul reflects a different image of Jesus, showcasing divine perfection and unity.

This journey of self-reflection leads to the discovery of strengths, allowing a magnanimous vision for life to develop. Self-knowledge is a lifelong process and a crucial step towards self-gift. It helps identify strengths while also revealing areas for growth. The challenge is to leverage strengths and cultivate these areas of development.





The Joy of Self-Mastery

Proverbs states, “Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings” (Proverbs 22:29). This call to excellence is accompanied by self-mastery. Self-mastery involves the intentional use of our gifts and finding ways to strengthen our weaknesses. For instance, a leader I know recognized his talent for coaching but sought further improvement by enrolling in a coaching program and dedicating time to developing his skills.

Improving weaker areas can be challenging, but with a growth mindset, skill development is attainable through deliberate practice. It’s also beneficial to consider the Body of Christ; we can think of “who, not how.” Who in your community possesses the gifts that complement your weaknesses? The more one understands one's strengths and weaknesses, the better-equipped one is to help others flourish.





Magnanimous Vision

We aren’t called to remain solely in personal development mode; Christlike leadership is rooted in relationships. As beings created by God, who is Relationship, we desire bonds and connections with others. St. John Paul II stated, “Being a person means striving towards self-realization … which can only be achieved through a sincere gift of self” (Mulieris Dignitatem). Self-gift is the ultimate form of love, as leading others requires us to pour ourselves out for them.

St. Paul noted that Jesus did not “count equality with God a thing to be grasped but emptied himself, taking the form of a servant” (Philippians 2:6-7). By imitating Jesus, we become who we are meant to be, and in doing so, we awaken the particular magnanimous vision God has placed within our hearts.

Embracing this journey allows us to fulfill our potential and inspire those around us, ultimately becoming a light in the world that reflects Christ’s love and grace. This transformative process invites us to live out our unique visions and contribute to transforming the world and spreading God’s kingdom in every part of society.

Nathan Stanley is the senior director of talent and leadership development with FOCUS.