Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/what-are-jesus-beads-friends-since-high-school-four-priests-celebrate-50-years-of-ordination-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

What are ‘Jesus Beads,’ Friends Since High School, Four Priests Celebrate 50 Years of Ordination, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Crucifix Holy Cross Bible Photo
Crucifix Holy Cross Bible Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo Mix from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What are “Jesus Beads?” A Powerful Devotion from the Eastern Catholic Church - Get Fed

Friends Since High School, Four Priests Celebrate 50 Years of Ordination – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

Father, How Do I Receive Holy Communion Well? – Father Nolan Lowry at Catholic East Texas

Is There a Difference between IHS and JHS? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Epic 21-Day Retreat Guide, Journal: EWTN Host Dan DeMatte – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Mother Teresa on Abortion - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

You Can Do Nothing Without Me – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

Another Wave of Falsely Accused Priests Returned to Ministry - TheMediaReport.com

The German Bishops Lead the Way Out the Church Door - Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Whither the March for Life? - Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

The Pre-Vatican II Decline of Theology – T. S. Flanders at One Peter 5

Fox News and Tammy Bruce Become Abortion Advocates – David L. Gray

On Spirituality of Synodality (“Walking Togetherality”) is Coming – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z's Blog

Further Thoughts on Restorationists and a Remark on Papal Sycophants - Larry Chapp, Th.D., at The Catholic World Report

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Pro-life demonstrators stand outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral as pro-abortion activists prepare to march on June 29 in New York City.

On Truth and Abortion

Judging from the hysteria following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, great numbers of people are now furiously burying their heads in sand so deep it may not be possible, short of divine intervention, to dig them out.

Regis Martin Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up