Suffer the Little Kiddies, Reflections on the Chesterton Carol, and More Great Links!

Suffer The Little Kiddies - Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Reflections on the Chesterton Carol – Mark Nowakowski at Benedict XVI Institute

How a Village in Spain Helped a Young Japanese Girl become a Nun – Dolors Massot at Aleteia

How to Fix Lukewarm Souls? – Tony Jesse at Catholic365

Demystify the Demystifiers – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

The True Meaning of Offer It Up with Father James Brent (Video) – Theology of Home Blog

Renewal of Catholic Education is Fueled by Families, Not Institutions – Mark Bradford at Catholic School Playbook

The Altar and Relics of Saint Syrus of Pavia - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

God Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Perseverance in Prayer – Father Jean Baptiste Saint-Jure, S.J., at Tan·Direction

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

