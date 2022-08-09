Screaming Protesters Leave After 800 Catholics Pray to Our Lady at Catholic Conference, The Secret of the Holy Face, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Screaming Protesters Leave After 800 Catholics Pray to Our Lady at Catholic Conference – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1
The Secret of the Holy Face by Father Lawrence Carney: Book Review - Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1
How to Bring Back the Youth – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
The Importance of Mary in the Spiritual Order - Venerable Mary of Agreda at Tan·Direction Blog
Dinner at Home: The Key Ingredient – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at LifeCraft
The ♢-Cosmological Argument – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today
Latin: A Universal Language for the Universal Church - Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei
Prestigious Pantaleon and His Prodigies – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Saint John Vianney Teaches Us Sacrificial Love – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
Life Lessons from a Navy S.E.A.L., Video Podcast – The Catholic Gentleman
Arranging the Breviary for the Rest of the Liturgical Year – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Another Assault on Saint John Paul II – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report
Washington Reader’s Note where Cardinal Gregory Treated the Faithful with Cruelty – Fr. Z’s Blog
