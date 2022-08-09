Screaming Protesters Leave After 800 Catholics Pray to Our Lady at Catholic Conference, The Secret of the Holy Face, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Screaming Protesters Leave After 800 Catholics Pray to Our Lady at Catholic Conference – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

The Secret of the Holy Face by Father Lawrence Carney: Book Review - Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

How to Bring Back the Youth – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

The Importance of Mary in the Spiritual Order - Venerable Mary of Agreda at Tan·Direction Blog

Dinner at Home: The Key Ingredient – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at LifeCraft

The ♢-Cosmological Argument – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

Latin: A Universal Language for the Universal Church - Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Prestigious Pantaleon and His Prodigies – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Saint John Vianney Teaches Us Sacrificial Love – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Life Lessons from a Navy S.E.A.L., Video Podcast – The Catholic Gentleman

Arranging the Breviary for the Rest of the Liturgical Year – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Another Assault on Saint John Paul II – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Washington Reader’s Note where Cardinal Gregory Treated the Faithful with Cruelty – Fr. Z’s Blog

