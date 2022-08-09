Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/screaming-protesters-leave-after-800-catholics-pray-to-our-lady-at-catholic-conference-the-secret-of-the-holy-face-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Screaming Protesters Leave After 800 Catholics Pray to Our Lady at Catholic Conference, The Secret of the Holy Face, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Priest Praying Photo
Priest Praying Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Monika Robak from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Screaming Protesters Leave After 800 Catholics Pray to Our Lady at Catholic Conference – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

The Secret of the Holy Face by Father Lawrence Carney: Book Review - Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

How to Bring Back the Youth – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

The Importance of Mary in the Spiritual Order - Venerable Mary of Agreda at Tan·Direction Blog

Dinner at Home: The Key Ingredient – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at LifeCraft

The ♢-Cosmological Argument – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

Latin: A Universal Language for the Universal Church - Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Prestigious Pantaleon and His Prodigies – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Saint John Vianney Teaches Us Sacrificial Love – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Life Lessons from a Navy S.E.A.L., Video Podcast – The Catholic Gentleman

Arranging the Breviary for the Rest of the Liturgical Year – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Another Assault on Saint John Paul II – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Washington Reader’s Note where Cardinal Gregory Treated the Faithful with Cruelty – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

A bride and bridegroom stand before the high altar of St. Peter’s Basilica as Pope Francis conducts a wedding ceremony for 20 couples on Sept. 14, 2014.

The Pope’s Plan to Strengthen Marriage Formation (Aug. 6)

Earlier this summer the Vatican announced that Pope Francis wants to reorient how the Catholic Church does marriage formation. In a 97-page document, the Vatican provides a new “catechumenal itinerary toward matrimonial life.” What is that? We find out with Register Staff Writer Peter Jesserer Smith. Then our Register Intern Hannah Cote highlights some new ways Catholic couples are honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary in their wedding ceremonies.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up