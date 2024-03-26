Following Jesus’ Footsteps: ‘Via Crucis’ Comes Alive on New Jersey Streets

As we journey through Holy Week with Good Friday quickly approaching, the tradition of praying the Stations of the Cross offers a prayerful way to come together and really meditate on what the passion of Our Lord really is. Finding creative ways to introduce the Way of the Cross to children, especially young ones, can be daunting as a parent, but the Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey, provides a unique and vivid way of experiencing this: a live Via Crucis, the dramatization of the Passion through the streets of the city.

Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry the cross in the reenactment in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo: Joe Gigli/Diocese of Paterson) NJ COUNTIES ONLINE973-691-6938

The 2024 reenactment is planned for Good Friday, March 29, and will include thousands of faithful. Many parishioners of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson take part in acting roles as well as prayerful participants.

Altar servers process down the streets of Paterson in the Via Crucis. (Photo: Courtesy photo/Diocese of Paterson)

“The reenactment of Our Lord’s passion, especially his suffering and death on the Way of the Cross, is so important for many reasons,” Bishop Kevin Sweeney told the Register, adding, “We can know intellectually that Jesus suffered and died because he loves us and forgives us for our sins, but to see and feel all that he endured engages us at the level of the heart and on an emotional level.”

A heavy cross can be seen amidst the crowd gathered for Via Crucis 2023. (Photo: Joe Gigli/Diocese of Paterson) NJ COUNTIES ONLINE973-691-6938

And when it comes to reaching younger Catholics and children in particular, the Via Crucis in Paterson is “especially beautiful in the way that it engages those of all ages and circumstances. From the pastor, Msgr. Geno Sylva, the priests, staff, leaders, youth and volunteers who work so hard to bring the Way of the Cross to life, to the participants and bystanders in the community, the love of Jesus and our Blessed Mother is presented and experienced in a wonderful experience of prayer and reflection.”

Actors take part in the reenactment of the passion of Our Lord in the Diocese of Paterson. (Photo: Courtesy photo/Diocese of Paterson)

A live event where actors portray Jesus, Mary, all the apostles and Pilate, allows a real look at the suffering Jesus endured, and “it can also be comforting and give us strength to realize that Jesus truly understands what it is like for us to go through difficult and painful experiences in our lives, whether that be physical suffering, loneliness or the feeling that it is difficult to keep going,” Bishop Sweeney emphasized.

Guards drag Jesus to Pontius Pilate in the live Via Crucis 2023. (Photo: Courtesy photo/Diocese of Paterson)

Following the path of Christ from Pontius Pilate’s praetorium to Christ’s tomb is a popular devotion in parishes during Lent. Dating back to the 16th century, this pathway was officially entitled the Via Dolorosa (“Sorrowful Way”) or simply Way of the Cross or Stations of the Cross.





Ways to Pray the Via Crucis With Your Kids

The quiet confines of a church offer the opportunity to pick up our cross and follow him, studying each station and embracing the truth that each image depicts. Here are some quick tips on praying the Stations of the Cross with your children.

Families can walk together and allow young ones to ask questions or point out what stands out most to them in each image. Many churches have times when this is offered, but going in just as a family may allow for young ones to get acquainted in an intimate way.

Let the older children lead by reading the station name or reflections as your family visits each station.

Focus on one station a week or for an extended time to get acquainted with the stories more fully. With 14 stations, representing each event during Christ’s passion, it may seem like a tall order, but this helps bring to life what each moment means in the story of salvation.

Pray at home together using a book of illustrations. EWTN offers several options, including a laminated pamphlet that can be used at home or inside your parish. Mother Angelica also takes viewers through the stations of the cross in this archived clip.

Make sure to check your church and diocesan website to see when the Via Crucis is offered and if special live events are offered like this prayerful, public one in Paterson.

Wishing you a blessed Holy Week and Triduum!