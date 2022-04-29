Pope Francis’ Next Big Reform, Exorcism Witnesses to Resurrection, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Personnel is Policy: Pope Francis’ Next Big Reform – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Exorcist Diary: Exorcism Witnesses to Resurrection – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExcorcism.org

John Lu Hung-nien’s Annunciation – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

10 Things to Know about Sister Andre, the World’s Oldest Living Person – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

What does the Church say about the Shroud of Turin? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Angels of the Resurrection and Our Guardian Angels – Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand

On 25 Years a Catholic – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

Discord Among Catholic Bishops Is A Healthy Sign – Philip Lawler at The Catholic Thing

Must I Avoid TV, News, Movies if You Know the Lord’s Name will be Taken in Vain – Fr. Z’s Blog

Beginning Evangelization: Brown Scapulars or Miraculous Medals? – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Nourishing Traditions – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!

When Last Did You Feel Smaller Than a Flea? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

Navigating Big Tech Censorship (Odysee, Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

