Pope Francis’ Next Big Reform, Exorcism Witnesses to Resurrection, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Personnel is Policy: Pope Francis’ Next Big Reform – Ed. Condon at The Pillar
Exorcist Diary: Exorcism Witnesses to Resurrection – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExcorcism.org
John Lu Hung-nien’s Annunciation – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
10 Things to Know about Sister Andre, the World’s Oldest Living Person – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
What does the Church say about the Shroud of Turin? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor
Angels of the Resurrection and Our Guardian Angels – Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand
On 25 Years a Catholic – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report
Discord Among Catholic Bishops Is A Healthy Sign – Philip Lawler at The Catholic Thing
Must I Avoid TV, News, Movies if You Know the Lord’s Name will be Taken in Vain – Fr. Z’s Blog
Beginning Evangelization: Brown Scapulars or Miraculous Medals? – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest
Nourishing Traditions – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!
When Last Did You Feel Smaller Than a Flea? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand
Navigating Big Tech Censorship (Odysee, Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
