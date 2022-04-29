Support the register

Pope Francis’ Next Big Reform, Exorcism Witnesses to Resurrection, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Interior of St. Peter's Basilica Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Volker Glätsch from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Personnel is Policy: Pope Francis’ Next Big Reform – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Exorcist Diary: Exorcism Witnesses to Resurrection – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExcorcism.org

John Lu Hung-nien’s Annunciation – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

10 Things to Know about Sister Andre, the World’s Oldest Living Person – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

What does the Church say about the Shroud of Turin? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Angels of the Resurrection and Our Guardian Angels – Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand

On 25 Years a Catholic – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

Discord Among Catholic Bishops Is A Healthy Sign – Philip Lawler at The Catholic Thing

Must I Avoid TV, News, Movies if You Know the Lord’s Name will be Taken in Vain – Fr. Z’s Blog

Beginning Evangelization: Brown Scapulars or Miraculous Medals? – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Nourishing Traditions – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!

When Last Did You Feel Smaller Than a Flea? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

Navigating Big Tech Censorship (Odysee, Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

