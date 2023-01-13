New Slate of EWTN Pro-Life Programming Debuts

As the pro-life movement enters a new era in pursuing right-to-life justice for the unborn, EWTN is releasing a new slate of pro-life programming this month.

Fearfully & Wonderfully Made

Premieres at 10pm ET on Sunday, Jan. 15

Encores at 8pm ET on Friday, Jan. 20

Drawing on the phrase from Psalm 139:14, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made,” filmmaker Kevin Dunn chronicles the stories of “four ordinary people living out the truth that we are all fearfully and wonderfully made.” Dunn’s goal is to turn his lens on how these individuals found support and God’s grace in affirming the dignity and sanctity of life amid the disposable throwaway culture of our time. This is especially true in Canada, where Dunn is based and where he made the one-hour special, as it is the only democratic country that has “zero protection for the pre-born,” he states in the program’s opening minutes. Each story, then, features the remarkable journey of Canadians defying the culture of death by simply bringing new life into the world.

Into Life: Love Changes Everything

Monday, Jan. 16, through Jan. 20, at 5:30pm ET

Encores Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Jan. 20, at 1:30am ET

From the Sisters of Life and co-produced by the University of Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute for Life and CampCampoFilms comes a five-part miniseries that draws on the ministry of the Sisters of Life serving women who are pregnant. The description of the series invites viewers to “journey with the Sisters of Life as they explain what it means to walk with a woman who is pregnant and vulnerable. Learn what it means to deeply listen to and understand the heart of another, how to rejoice in the beauty of the individual person, and what it means to truly accompany someone into God’s life and freedom.” Read related Register coverage here.

The Matter of Life

Premieres at 8pm ET on Saturday, Jan. 21

Encores at 1:30am ET on Monday, Jan. 23

Tracy Robinson produced, directed and edited this two-hour documentary that “emphasizes the humanity of the unborn child by exposing the truth behind abortion. It features dramatic testimony from women, former abortion clinic workers, historians and religious leaders.” Viewer discretion is advised (may not be suitable for children).

Born to Reveal the Works of God

Premieres at 10pm ET on Saturday, Jan. 21

The story of baby Stephen Andrew Pope, born on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 and whose life spanned 88 minutes, is powerfully told in this 60-minute special. Directed by Jeremy and Lyndsey Pope.