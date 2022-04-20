Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/new-notre-dame-head-football-coach-marcus-freeman-resurrects-the-pregame-mass-tradition-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

New Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman Resurrects the Pregame Mass Tradition, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

American Football Photo
American Football Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Oliver Cardall from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

New Head Coach Marcus Freeman Resurrects the Pregame Mass Tradition! – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report +1

Against the Modern Judaizers – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

Ordinariate Daily Office Bestseller Back in Stock at Catholic Truth Society – Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Overcoming Addiction: Practical Tips from a Catholic Perspective – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

For Your Penance: Updates on Crazy – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Why Did Jesus Ride a Donkey on Palm Sunday? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Erasing Women: The Misogyny of Transgenderism – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

The ‘Parmureli’ of Palm Sunday – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

Vatican II’s Most Harrowing Line – David G. Bonagura, Jr., at The Catholic Thing

“A Direct Frontal attack on Christian Tradition” – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Hierarchy Should Not Outsource Leadership to the Laity – John A. Monaco at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up