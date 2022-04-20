New Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman Resurrects the Pregame Mass Tradition, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

New Head Coach Marcus Freeman Resurrects the Pregame Mass Tradition! – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report +1

Against the Modern Judaizers – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

Ordinariate Daily Office Bestseller Back in Stock at Catholic Truth Society – Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Overcoming Addiction: Practical Tips from a Catholic Perspective – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

For Your Penance: Updates on Crazy – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Why Did Jesus Ride a Donkey on Palm Sunday? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Erasing Women: The Misogyny of Transgenderism – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

The ‘Parmureli’ of Palm Sunday – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

Vatican II’s Most Harrowing Line – David G. Bonagura, Jr., at The Catholic Thing

“A Direct Frontal attack on Christian Tradition” – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Hierarchy Should Not Outsource Leadership to the Laity – John A. Monaco at Crisis Magazine

