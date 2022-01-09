Morello Is the Ambrosian Rite’s Unique Liturgical Color, Even the Demons Admit that Saint Michael Is the Greatest Angel, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Ambrosian Rite’s Unique Liturgical Colour: Morello – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Even the Demons Admit that Saint Michael is the Greatest Angel – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog +1
These are the 20 Best Days of the Year to Start a Marian Consecration – Theresa C. Barber at Aleteia
New Book on Catholic Fundraising Published, Order Your Copy Today – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
The Active Waiter – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
A Journey to the Shrine of Saint Padre Pio – Bret Toman, O.F.S., at Aleteia
Just Sitting With Jesus – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
Comfort Can Look (& Feel) Heavenly . . . a Catholic Mōdê Blog - Meghan Ashley Styling
Doctrine as Spirit: Fully Human – Sydney Sadowski at Catholic Stand
Ask Father: I Have No Home Base, What Would Be Considered My Diocese Or Parish – Father Z’s Blog
What Is Countdown to the Kingdom? - Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine
Satan’s Six Messages – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Ten Commandments of Liturgy - Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture
Men, Women, Laity, and Clergy: God’s Wise Plan of Differentiated Order – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Hierarchy as Middle Management – Darrick Taylor at Crisis Magazine
Episcopal Inkblots: Does the Church Need Mental Health Screenings for Bishops? – J.D. Flynn at The Pillar
