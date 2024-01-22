Marching for Life at 11: A Tween’s Perspective on Being Pro-Life

A glimpse into the real, raw facts that even children know about why life should be protected at all stages.

I am pro-life because every person on earth should be cared for, child or parent. I think that all babies should be protected and loved. And not just the babies, but the mothers, as well.

When I first heard of abortion, I thought, “How is this even an idea in people’s heads?” But all over the country, mothers are being pushed into abortion. They feel like no one is there for them; they feel all alone. And that’s why this year’s March for Life was so important. The theme was “With Every Mother, For Every Child.” I thought that was lovely because many pro-choicers believe that we only care about the baby. Of course, that’s not true. I want every baby and every mother to feel loved. At the march, there were speakers who said were considering an abortion, but they went to a pregnancy center instead. And there were people who said, “You’ve got this.” That’s all a mother needs to hear.

I have heard a lot of people say that abortion is fine because the unborn aren’t humans. I was reading a booklet at church, “Why We’re Pro-Life,” which shows an example of how these people are wrong.

Picture this: You are sitting by a lake with a polaroid camera, and you see something rare, say the Loch Ness monster. You immediately take a picture of it, and you know you’re going to be famous. You show your friend as the picture is developing. (It looks like a brown smudge at the moment.) Then, your friend takes the picture and rips it up. You say, “Why did you do that!? That was a picture of the Loch Ness monster!” Your friend says, “No, that wasn’t the Loch Ness monster; that was just a brown smudge.” You reply, “No! That was the Loch Ness monster; it just didn’t look like it because the picture wasn’t fully developed!”

The same goes for the unborn: They may just seem like a clump of cells, but they are just small humans who haven’t fully matured yet.

We should be protecting them, not hurting them, because, when they are fully matured, they could become someone like Mother Teresa or George Washington.

I think it’s very important to protect the lives of unborn children because that’s thousands of people who are dying, and they could have changed the world. And that’s why we have the March for Life: to end abortion. I want to change laws, and I want to change hearts.