Is There a Specific Bible That Catholics Should Use, Why I Never Travel Without Holy Water, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Is There a Specific Bible that Catholics Should Use? - Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Priest: Why I Never Travel Without Holy Water – Father Edward Looney at Aleteia

A Grateful Heart Does Not Need More Stuff - Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand

The Tour of the Relics of Padre Pio - Saint Pio Foundation

Eucharistic Revival: Truth, Goodness, and Beauty – David Kilby at Catholic Stand

In Case We are Confused by Our Pagan Surroundings - David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

What Does 'Vos Estis' Need Now? - The Pillar

The Twelfth Century Chasuble of Saint-Yves – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What a Woman Is - Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

When Do the Other Deadly Sins Get Their Months? - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Was the Uvalde Shooter Possessed? - Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

