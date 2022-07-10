Support the register

I Have Entered a New Phase of My Priesthood (Retirement), the Glory and Greatness of Daily Suffering, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

I Have Entered a New Phase of My Priesthood: Retirement – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

The Glory and Greatness of Daily Suffering - Jonathan Hayes at Catholic365

How Do We Know the Holy Sites are Authentic (Protestant Skeptic)? - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Prayer to Increase a Desire to Receive Holy Communion – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Hidden Value of Work Unnoticed - Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

The Illusion of Success – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

Grieving After Abusive Trauma: A Spiritual Insight into Suffering – Jenny DuBay at Missio Dei

Scott Eric Alt and the Roe Decision - David Griffey at Daffey Thought

The Dignity of God’s Forgiveness – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

Let Not the Hysterics Distract You – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Ecology and the Lie of Pride Flags – Matthew A. Tsakanikas, Ph.D.

Ask Father: Does the Humeral Veil Contradict in the Use of Eucharistic Ministers – Father Tim Ferguson at Fr. Z’s Blog

Don’t Ask and You Won’t Receive: An Apology for Reinstating the Rogation Days – Peter Day-Milne at Adoremus

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

