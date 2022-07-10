I Have Entered a New Phase of My Priesthood (Retirement), the Glory and Greatness of Daily Suffering, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
I Have Entered a New Phase of My Priesthood: Retirement – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
The Glory and Greatness of Daily Suffering - Jonathan Hayes at Catholic365
How Do We Know the Holy Sites are Authentic (Protestant Skeptic)? - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Prayer to Increase a Desire to Receive Holy Communion – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
The Hidden Value of Work Unnoticed - Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand
The Illusion of Success – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™
Grieving After Abusive Trauma: A Spiritual Insight into Suffering – Jenny DuBay at Missio Dei
Scott Eric Alt and the Roe Decision - David Griffey at Daffey Thought
The Dignity of God’s Forgiveness – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand
Let Not the Hysterics Distract You – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
Ecology and the Lie of Pride Flags – Matthew A. Tsakanikas, Ph.D.
Ask Father: Does the Humeral Veil Contradict in the Use of Eucharistic Ministers – Father Tim Ferguson at Fr. Z’s Blog
Don’t Ask and You Won’t Receive: An Apology for Reinstating the Rogation Days – Peter Day-Milne at Adoremus
