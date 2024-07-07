Do You Want to Spread the Faith? Be Transformed by Christ, Then Be Yourself

A powerful means of evangelizing is to naturally live the Catholic faith even in front of non-Catholics. What is considered by many as proselytizing or pushing your faith on to other people is to simply and naturally be a Catholic in every way.

My mother, a Catholic convert, recalled working in the big General Electric plant in Fort Wayne and being influenced by the simple acts of faith displayed by a fellow factory worker who was Catholic. Although there were several Catholic friends who contributed to Mom’s conversion, she never forgot the devotion of one co-worker in particular. They never discussed religion, but without knowing it, Mom’s fellow employee influenced her through simple statements like, “Today’s a holy day, so I will be attending Mass,” or “It’s Friday, so I have to eat fish.” From listening to my mother recount these memories, I gathered that she was dazzled into holy envy of her co-worker. Mom also wanted to belong to something special but more importantly to live the full truth.

I also recall being in college and hearing those who were already “nones” unafraid to profess the tenets of their own beliefs, while Catholics were more reserved out of fear of offending someone with what they believed. If we believe that Christ is truly risen from the dead, why hide a jubilant, “Happy Easter!” to a passing fellow Catholic no matter who else is within earshot?

I am inspired by the even stronger courage of St. Peter in proclaiming Christ after confessing his big sins. Peter is free of his past in the forgiveness of the Risen Lord and so he goes forth in openly sharing the love of God with us, a gift he cannot keep to himself. “Let all the house of Israel therefore know assuredly that God has made him both Lord and Christ, this Jesus whom you crucified” (Acts 2:36). And in response to the crowd’s queries, St. Peter is clear about telling them what they must do to be saved: “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit” (Acts 2:38).

St. Peter does not tell the crowd to follow their hearts. Nor does he tell them to find whatever religion makes them feel comfortable. My hope is that all of us privileged to be baptized and confirmed may tap this power of the Holy Spirit within us and bring people to Christ in truth and love. As I look at my young nephew recently confirmed, I want to take every opportunity to embolden him to use the graces he has received in the sacrament to go on mission for Jesus each day no matter where God sends him, even into the most humble of circumstances.

It is this naturalness in living the Christian life that St. Josemaría Escrivá encourages, as exemplified by these two paragraphs (554-555) in his work The Furrow:

The risen Christ: the greatest of miracles was seen by only a few — by those who needed to see. Naturalness is the signature of divine enterprises.

When one works wholly and exclusively for the glory of God one does everything with naturalness, like someone who is in a hurry and will not be delayed by ‘making a great show of things.’ In this way one does not lose the unique and incomparable company of the Lord.

This naturalness in sharing Jesus could be as simple as texting the words of the Regina Caeli to a young Catholic or even the words of the Hail Mary. Can we safely assume that our young people know the words to the prayers of our forefathers? Let’s pray each day and throughout the day to the Holy Spirit for the courage and prudence to share the love, peace, and joy of knowing Jesus with those we may meet each day or get to know in a wider venue throughout the whole world.