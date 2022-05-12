Fantastic Pilgrimage Sites in the Mid-Atlantic States, Understanding the Spiritual Power of Holy Water, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Fantastic Pilgrimage Sites in the Mid-Atlantic States – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Understanding the Spiritual Power of Holy Water – John Paul Sonnen at Tan·Direction

Power of a Priestly Blessing: The Items Catholic Priests Can Bless – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Ignatian Daily Examen: A Sure Bridge to Holiness – Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

The Will of God – Carolyn Humphreys, O.C.D.S., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Grace and 12 Steps: Cup that Sanctifies Replaces Cup that Stupefies – Bob Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

A Map of Dante’s Inferno in Three Touchstones – James M. Wilson at Church Life Journal

An Overview of Metaphysics – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Liturgical Living: Part One, Liturgical 101 – Jennifer Gregory Miller at Catholic Culture

Tensions Rise as Patriarch Kirill Takes Offense at Pope’s ‘Tone’ – Aleteia

Wokery Upon Wokery Upon Wokery – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Liturgy: An Ordering Principle for the Life of the Believer – Prime Matters

