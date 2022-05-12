Support the register

Fantastic Pilgrimage Sites in the Mid-Atlantic States, Understanding the Spiritual Power of Holy Water, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Fantastic Pilgrimage Sites in the Mid-Atlantic States – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Understanding the Spiritual Power of Holy Water – John Paul Sonnen at Tan·Direction

Power of a Priestly Blessing: The Items Catholic Priests Can Bless – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Ignatian Daily Examen: A Sure Bridge to Holiness – Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

The Will of God – Carolyn Humphreys, O.C.D.S., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Grace and 12 Steps: Cup that Sanctifies Replaces Cup that Stupefies – Bob Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

A Map of Dante’s Inferno in Three Touchstones – James M. Wilson at Church Life Journal

An Overview of Metaphysics – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Liturgical Living: Part One, Liturgical 101 – Jennifer Gregory Miller at Catholic Culture

Tensions Rise as Patriarch Kirill Takes Offense at Pope’s ‘Tone’ – Aleteia

Wokery Upon Wokery Upon Wokery – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Liturgy: An Ordering Principle for the Life of the Believer – Prime Matters

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

