Exorcist Says Demons Are Tortured by St. Michael Prayer, Sola Scriptura Is Not so Easy to Kill, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Exorcist Diary: Demons Tortured By Saint Michael Prayer – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Sola Scriptura Is Not So Easy to Kill – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Reflections of a Catholic School Teacher: Putting First Things First - Grace Schmiesing at Crisis Magazine

Deification through Liturgy: The Mystagogia of Maximus the Confessor - Adam Cooper at Adoremus

Mary Teaches Primacy of Humility Over Power, Success – Junno Arocho Esteves at Our Sunday Visitor

Who’s Your (Spiritual Director) Coach? – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

The Capuchin Charism that Healed a Broken Actor – Matthew R. Petrusek, Ph.D., at Word On Fire Blog

Meet Father John P. Cush, S.T.D., New Editor-in-Chief of Homiletic & Pastoral Review – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

Prayer Before Work: Starting Your Work Day With a Shot of Grace – Andrea Frey at Catholic365

Here’s the Synod Logo (Walking Together) of Bishops, Prepare for a Rough Ride – Fr. Z’s Blog

Saint Vincent College Demonstrates the Moral Collapse of Catholic Education – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Leftists Target Spain’s Relics & World Record, Public Cross – Estefanía Aguirre at One Peter 5

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

