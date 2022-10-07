Exorcist Says Demons Are Tortured by St. Michael Prayer, Sola Scriptura Is Not so Easy to Kill, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Exorcist Diary: Demons Tortured By Saint Michael Prayer – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Sola Scriptura Is Not So Easy to Kill – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine
Reflections of a Catholic School Teacher: Putting First Things First - Grace Schmiesing at Crisis Magazine
Deification through Liturgy: The Mystagogia of Maximus the Confessor - Adam Cooper at Adoremus
Mary Teaches Primacy of Humility Over Power, Success – Junno Arocho Esteves at Our Sunday Visitor
Who’s Your (Spiritual Director) Coach? – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
The Capuchin Charism that Healed a Broken Actor – Matthew R. Petrusek, Ph.D., at Word On Fire Blog
Meet Father John P. Cush, S.T.D., New Editor-in-Chief of Homiletic & Pastoral Review – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report
Prayer Before Work: Starting Your Work Day With a Shot of Grace – Andrea Frey at Catholic365
Here’s the Synod Logo (Walking Together) of Bishops, Prepare for a Rough Ride – Fr. Z’s Blog
Saint Vincent College Demonstrates the Moral Collapse of Catholic Education – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Leftists Target Spain’s Relics & World Record, Public Cross – Estefanía Aguirre at One Peter 5
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit