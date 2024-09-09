Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-sept-9-2024-8kyznek5

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

What Are the Nine Choirs of Angels, Apologetics Isn’t Dead: Cameron Bertuzzi’s Conversion to Catholicism, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Angel Statue’
‘Angel Statue’ (photo: Ralph / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What Are the Nine Choirs of Angels? – Get Fed

Apologetics Isn’t Dead: Cameron Bertuzzi’s Conversion to Catholicism – Justin Kalan at Word On Fire

Why is Saint Bernard called the “Honey Doctor”? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Look At This Monstrance On The Mississippi – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Seeking the Stylite – Rob Marco at Crisis Magazine

The Legend of Saint Joachim in Giotto’s Scrovegni Chapel – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

How A Nun Built A Global Media Empire – Lila Rose

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Healing From Pregnancy Loss – Cassie Everts at Catholic Exchange

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

What the Assumption Means – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up