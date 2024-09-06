Evidence Mary Visited Us in Modern Times With Father Spitzer and Lila Rose, A Practical Guide to the Rules of Discernment, and More Great Links!
Evidence Mary Visited Us In Modern Times with Father Spitzer – Lila Rose
The Rules of Discernment: A Practical Guide – Megan Hjelmstad at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Five Beloved Traditions to Celebrate the Start of a New School Year – Theresa C. Barber at Aleteia
We Need to Bring Back Forty Hours – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Why Did Nathanael Believe in Jesus? – Clement Harrold at Saint Paul Center
What Is the Word of God Saying to You? – Natalie Hanemann at Catholic Stand
Five Things to Know about Blessed Michael McGivney – Michael R. Heinlein at Simply Catholic
Assumption Customs Around the World – Phillip Campbell at Catholic Exchange
Short Answers: Are Good Works Automatic? – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand
Feast of the Assumption, or the Dormition of Mary? – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project
Corpus Christi Canopy Available from Haftina Atelier in Poland – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Assumption of Mary in History – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
Saint Maximilian Kolbe – August 14th – Catholics for Catholics
