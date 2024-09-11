Support the register

Satan’s Protection, An Oxford Professor Gave a Public Lecture About Belief in God, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Satan’s Protection – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Oxford Emeritus Prof, John Lennox, Gave a Public Lecture About Belief in God – Fr. Z’s Blog

Appearances of Mary in Italy Brought Healing – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

A Particularly Beautiful Altar Missal from 1863 – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Fra Lippi’s Twinning Theme – Catch Light

Gossip – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Rich Need Prayers, Too – David Matheson at Catholic Answers Magazine

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Sacred Scripture’s Rhetorical Power – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Why Do We Call the Church “The Bride of Christ?” – Get Fed

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

