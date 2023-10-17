Cleveland Bishop Malesic Speaks the Truth, Kansas Bishop Calls for Sacred Music Revival in Liturgy, The Four Female Doctors of the Church, and More Great Links!
Cleveland Bishop Malesic Speaks the Truth – David F. Forte, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
Kansas Bishop Calls for Sacred Music Revival in Liturgy – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia
Empowering Women in Holiness: The Four Female Doctors of the Church – Jacqueline Burkepile and Cleiton Ramos at Church Pop
Simple Steps to a Stronger Marriage – Doctor Ray Guarendi via Ignitum Today
The Devotion to Our Lady of Walsingham – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
The Saint of Outcasts: The Inspiring Life of Saint Marianne Cope – Catholic365
The Other Letter to the Ephesians – Regis Martin, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine
John 3:16 versus Revelation 3:16, Our Lukewarm Age – Father Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man
Is Teilhard de Chardin being Rehabilitated and Who is That, Anyway? – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
