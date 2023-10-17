Cleveland Bishop Malesic Speaks the Truth, Kansas Bishop Calls for Sacred Music Revival in Liturgy, The Four Female Doctors of the Church, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Cleveland Bishop Malesic Speaks the Truth – David F. Forte, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Kansas Bishop Calls for Sacred Music Revival in Liturgy – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Empowering Women in Holiness: The Four Female Doctors of the Church – Jacqueline Burkepile and Cleiton Ramos at Church Pop

Simple Steps to a Stronger Marriage – Doctor Ray Guarendi via Ignitum Today

The Devotion to Our Lady of Walsingham – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Saint of Outcasts: The Inspiring Life of Saint Marianne Cope – Catholic365

The Other Letter to the Ephesians – Regis Martin, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

John 3:16 versus Revelation 3:16, Our Lukewarm Age – Father Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Is Teilhard de Chardin being Rehabilitated and Who is That, Anyway? – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

