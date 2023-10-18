The ‘Theological Time Bomb,’ The Ulma Family Bible Had Three Verses Underlined, The Shrine of Blessed Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The “Theological Time Bomb” – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

The Ulma Family Bible Had Three Verses Underlined – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

The Shrine of Blessed Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Philosophical Approach to God; Book Excerpt – Pat Flynn via Ignitum Today

Movie of the Week: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog

The Fine Art of Craft Cigar Smoking – The Catholic Gentleman

Only 11% Catholics in South Korea, Yet a Catholic Priest Drama is the #1 Show – The American Catholic

ZdK v. AfD: A New Battle Line in the Church in Germany – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Collision of Civilizations – James Soriano at Crisis Magazine

Furor Erupts in Brazil after Archbishop Gives Holy Communion to Muslim Sheikh – Eduardo Campos Lima at Crux

