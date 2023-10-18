Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-oct-18-2023-1812-3f917z5r

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The ‘Theological Time Bomb,’ The Ulma Family Bible Had Three Verses Underlined, The Shrine of Blessed Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Pope John Paul II’
‘Pope John Paul II’ (photo: Anna Sulencka / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The “Theological Time Bomb” – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

The Ulma Family Bible Had Three Verses Underlined – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

The Shrine of Blessed Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Philosophical Approach to God; Book Excerpt – Pat Flynn via Ignitum Today

Movie of the Week: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog

The Fine Art of Craft Cigar Smoking – The Catholic Gentleman

Only 11% Catholics in South Korea, Yet a Catholic Priest Drama is the #1 Show – The American Catholic

ZdK v. AfD: A New Battle Line in the Church in Germany – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Collision of Civilizations – James Soriano at Crisis Magazine

Furor Erupts in Brazil after Archbishop Gives Holy Communion to Muslim Sheikh – Eduardo Campos Lima at Crux

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up