The ‘Theological Time Bomb,’ The Ulma Family Bible Had Three Verses Underlined, The Shrine of Blessed Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City, and More Great Links!

The “Theological Time Bomb” – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand
The Ulma Family Bible Had Three Verses Underlined – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia
The Shrine of Blessed Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Philosophical Approach to God; Book Excerpt – Pat Flynn via Ignitum Today
Movie of the Week: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog
The Fine Art of Craft Cigar Smoking – The Catholic Gentleman
Only 11% Catholics in South Korea, Yet a Catholic Priest Drama is the #1 Show – The American Catholic
ZdK v. AfD: A New Battle Line in the Church in Germany – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
Collision of Civilizations – James Soriano at Crisis Magazine
Furor Erupts in Brazil after Archbishop Gives Holy Communion to Muslim Sheikh – Eduardo Campos Lima at Crux
