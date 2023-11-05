Priest Explains What to Do if God Says ‘No,’ The Fraternité Saint-Vincent-Ferrier’s Stunning New Altar in France and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Priest Explains What To Do If God Says “No” – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

The Fraternité Saint-Vincent-Ferrier’s Stunning New Altar in France – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Father Spitzer Discusses Science and the Evidence for God – Magis Center

All About Advent and Christmas – Jennifer Gregory Miller at Catholic Culture

Your Faith is Lived Out in Your Works – Troy Kroening at Catholic365

What Are Ghosts? – Douglas M. Beaumont at Catholic Answers Magazine

People Like The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood Continue to Miss the Point – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Are Catholics Socialists? – Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic

Praying for Pope Francis – Katie Gillio at Crisis Magazine

New Vatican Document Reads Like a Conclusion in Search of an Argument – Larry Chapp, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

