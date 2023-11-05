Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-nov-5-2023-vd16pzdc

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Priest Explains What to Do if God Says ‘No,’ The Fraternité Saint-Vincent-Ferrier’s Stunning New Altar in France and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Church’
‘Church’ (photo: Michael Pointner / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Priest Explains What To Do If God Says “No” – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

The Fraternité Saint-Vincent-Ferrier’s Stunning New Altar in France – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Father Spitzer Discusses Science and the Evidence for God – Magis Center

All About Advent and Christmas – Jennifer Gregory Miller at Catholic Culture

Your Faith is Lived Out in Your Works – Troy Kroening at Catholic365

What Are Ghosts? – Douglas M. Beaumont at Catholic Answers Magazine

People Like The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood Continue to Miss the Point – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Are Catholics Socialists? – Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic

Praying for Pope Francis – Katie Gillio at Crisis Magazine

New Vatican Document Reads Like a Conclusion in Search of an Argument – Larry Chapp, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus on Nov. 5.

Pope Francis Warns Against ‘Duplicity of Heart’ at Sunday Angelus

The Holy Father renewed his appeal for peace in the Israel-Hamas war. ‘Release the hostages immediately. Among them there are also many children; may they return to their families!’ said the Pope, who also prayed for those affected by natural disasters in Nepal and Italy and Afghan refugees.

Matthew Santucci/CNA Vatican

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up