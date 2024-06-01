On How to Pray for Your Enemies and Forgive, On the Power of Liturgy and Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

On How to Pray for Your Enemies and Forgive – Father Robert Spitzer, S.J., Ph.D., at Magis Center

On the Power of Liturgy and Prayer – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Discerning The Voice of God With Dan Burke, His Conversion From Judaism. . . – Missio Dei

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

How Can We Be Obedient to Sinful Superiors? – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Teach Kids Why Mary is Special Enough to Celebrate for a Month – Dan Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand

‘Is It Really Sin?’ Effective Ways to Recognize and Conquer Everyday Temptations – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Sacred Line of Saint Michael the Archangel – Loo Burnett at Aleteia

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X(Twitter) - Tito Edwards

Altar and Tabernacle Unharmed After Tornado Hits Oklahoma Church! – uCatholic

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Discovering The Heart Of A Saint Who Is Hawaii’s Hero – Becky Roach at Catholic Link

Saint Pachomius – Catholics for Catholics

Two Logical Fallacies for Protestants – Parker Manning at Catholic Answers Magazine