National Catholic Register News

Print issue
The Eucharistic Miracle of Glotowo, Which ‘Spirituality’ Is for You, 7 Powerful Messages From Our Lady of Fatima, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Eucharist’
‘Eucharist’ (photo: Dorothée Quennesson / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Eucharistic Miracle of Glotowo – Highway to Heaven

Which 'Spirituality' is for You? A Place to Start – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Saint Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs of Uganda – Catholics for Catholics

Exorcist Diary: Demons Retaliate Against Sensitives – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D.

Marian Prayer Leads to Eucharistic Revival – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

A Reader’s Guide to the Mystical Writings of Julian of Norwich – Robert Keim at New Liturgical Movement

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

7 Powerful Messages from Our Lady of Fatima – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Forgiveness and the Holy Ghost – Father Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Consecration to Mary: It’s Not Idolatry! – Karlo Broussard at Indulgences Blog

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Love Beyond Fuzzy Feelings – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

