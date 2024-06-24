Support the register

He Prayed 400 Times for Jesus to Heal (Then This Happened), Beautiful Baltimore Basilica’s Adoration Chapel Tabernacle, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Prayer’
He Prayed 400 Times for Jesus to Heal ... Then This Happened – Lila Rose

Baltimore Basilica’s Adoration Chapel Tabernacle by Granda – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Caravaggio’s Long-Lost ‘Ecce Homo’ Rediscovered and Displayed at Museum – uCatholic

On the Liturgical Wisdom of Pope Benedict XVI – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

What It Really Means to ‘Die to Self’ – Allison Barrick at Radiant Magazine

The Beautiful Gifts a Newly Ordained Priest Gives His Parents – Harumi Suzuki at ChurchPOP

Saint Aloysius Gonzaga – Catholics for Catholics

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Is it Possible to “Reason” a Non-Believer into Faith? – Robert Trussell at Catholic Exchange

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit 

Is Confession in Scripture? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Was the Story of Jesus Actually Lifted From the Egyptian Horus Myth? – Magis Center

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Cultivating Humility Towards Others – Father Cajetan Mary da Bergamo, O.F.M., via Tan Direction

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

