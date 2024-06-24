He Prayed 400 Times for Jesus to Heal (Then This Happened), Beautiful Baltimore Basilica’s Adoration Chapel Tabernacle, and More Great Links!
He Prayed 400 Times for Jesus to Heal ... Then This Happened – Lila Rose
Baltimore Basilica’s Adoration Chapel Tabernacle by Granda – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Caravaggio’s Long-Lost ‘Ecce Homo’ Rediscovered and Displayed at Museum – uCatholic
On the Liturgical Wisdom of Pope Benedict XVI – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
What It Really Means to ‘Die to Self’ – Allison Barrick at Radiant Magazine
The Beautiful Gifts a Newly Ordained Priest Gives His Parents – Harumi Suzuki at ChurchPOP
Saint Aloysius Gonzaga – Catholics for Catholics
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Is it Possible to “Reason” a Non-Believer into Faith? – Robert Trussell at Catholic Exchange
Is Confession in Scripture? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine
Was the Story of Jesus Actually Lifted From the Egyptian Horus Myth? – Magis Center
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
Cultivating Humility Towards Others – Father Cajetan Mary da Bergamo, O.F.M., via Tan Direction
