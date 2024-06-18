Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-june-18-2024-8hp1o82p

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

What Is the Unforgivable Sin, 5 Powerful Marian Prayers, St. John Chrysostom Homily on 2 Corinthians, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Red Apple’
‘Red Apple’ (photo: Michal Jarmoluk / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What is the Unforgivable Sin? – Father Dwight Longenecker at Standing On My Head

Five Powerful Marian Prayers – Thomas A. Nelson, Jr., via Tan Direction

Saint John Chrysostom Homily On 2 Corinthians 5 – Catholic Link

The Evils of Blasphemy – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

The Sacred Heart in the Sacred Liturgy: Thoughts on the Symbolism of the Thurible – Robert Kleim at New Liturgical Movement

Saint Lutgardis – Catholics for Catholics

6 Holy Father Figures Who Also Became Saints – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Unexpected Paths: Examining the Life of Saint Anthony of Padua – Russell M. Lawson at Catholic Exchange

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

The Mustard Tree and the Growth of the Kingdom – Marcellino D’Ambrosio, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

This Sunday, The Kingdom of God Is the Garden of Eden – Tom Hoopes at Benedictine College

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Honoring Fatherhood, and Imperfect Fathers – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up