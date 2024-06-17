What Does the Virtuous Life Look Like, West Point Grad Ordained a Catholic Priest in Minnesota, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

What Does the Virtuous Life Look Like? – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

West Point Grad Ordained a Catholic Priest in Minnesota – William Hemsworth at Catholic365

Renewal Can Only Take Place Through Deep Prayer – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

How To Find and Build Community – Lila Rose

Eucharistic Miracles Like You Have Never Seen Before! – Philip Kosloski at Voyage

6 Things to Know and Share About the Immaculate Heart of Mary – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

Teach Us How to Die – Natalie Hanemann at Catholic Stand

Saint Methodius of Constantinople – Catholics for Catholics

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

We Become What We Eat – Father Chinnappan Pelavendran at Parishable Items

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Do Unicorns Exist? – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

New Doc ‘Jesus Thirsts’: The Master Of The House Is Home – Kate O’Hare at Pax Culturati

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Fathers, Rise to Your Greatness – Father John A. Perricone at Crisis Magazine