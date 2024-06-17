Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-june-17-dbnm201k

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

What Does the Virtuous Life Look Like, West Point Grad Ordained a Catholic Priest in Minnesota, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Roman Missal’
‘Roman Missal’ (photo: lbrownstone / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What Does the Virtuous Life Look Like? – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

West Point Grad Ordained a Catholic Priest in Minnesota – William Hemsworth at Catholic365

Renewal Can Only Take Place Through Deep Prayer – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

How To Find and Build Community – Lila Rose

Eucharistic Miracles Like You Have Never Seen Before! – Philip Kosloski at Voyage

6 Things to Know and Share About the Immaculate Heart of Mary – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

Teach Us How to Die – Natalie Hanemann at Catholic Stand

Saint Methodius of Constantinople – Catholics for Catholics

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

We Become What We Eat – Father Chinnappan Pelavendran at Parishable Items

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Do Unicorns Exist? – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

New Doc ‘Jesus Thirsts’: The Master Of The House Is Home – Kate O’Hare at Pax Culturati

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Fathers, Rise to Your Greatness – Father John A. Perricone at Crisis Magazine

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up