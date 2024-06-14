How Becoming Catholic Saved My Life and Soul and Cost Me a Career, Do Dinosaurs Prove That Death Existed Before the Fall, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How Becoming Catholic Saved My Life And Soul, But Cost Me A Career – Karen Hall at Catholic Link

Do Dinosaurs Prove that Death Existed Before the Fall? – Saint Paul Center

The Holy Cure For Despair – Pope Saint Leo IX via Tan Direction

‘But Heaven Sounds So Boring!’ – Paul Senz at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Illusion of Success – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

Building a Chapel in the Soul of a Child – Susan Joy Bellavance at Ignitum Today

What Does Mary, the ‘Mediatrix of All Graces’ Mean? – Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich

The Feast of The Visitation. . . When Haste is Not Waste – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Pipe Organ: A Brief Celebration – A Treasure To Be Shared

Saint Anthony Mary Gianelli – Catholics for Catholics

‘He Goes Everywhere’ – National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, Philly-Style – Jack Figge at The Pillar

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Saint Boniface – Catholics for Catholics