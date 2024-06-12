Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-june-12-2024-1711-p2zyt27l

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Elderly Woman Weeps During Eucharistic Procession in Viral Video, Journey to the Only Carthusian Monastery of the US, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Elderly Woman’
‘Elderly Woman’ (photo: Use at Your Ease / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Elderly Woman Weeps During Eucharistic Procession in Viral Video – Harumi Suzuki at ChurchPOP

Journey to the Only Carthusian Monastery of the US – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Sydney: Photos of Massive Corpus Christi Procession, the Largest Since the Pandemic – Zenit

Jesus Thirsts, As Do We All – Sheryl Collmer at Crisis Magazine

Why Do The Evil Prosper? – Mary Ann Kreitzer at Les Femmes

Against Our False Gospel: Medieval Wisdom on the Spiritual Battle – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Denver Catholic

A Vision Of Heaven – Saint Frances of Rome via Tan Direction

How the Sea Can Help You Pray – Peter J. Kreeft, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Reverent Liturgy Calls to Young Hearts – Matthew Uzdavinis at Catholic Exchange

Tasting The Sweetness Of Scripture – Gayle Somers at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

What are the “Floral Carpets” of Corpus Christi? – Get Fed

Alan Webb – Former Mainline Protestant – The Coming Home Network

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Seasons of Grace – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Saint Francis Caracciolo – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Where Jim Wahlberg Found Jesus: Makes Film on the Miracle of the Eucharist – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

It All Starts With A Step – How To Climb The Ladder Of Happiness – Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Light of Life – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up